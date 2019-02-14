Why you should make connections at Career Week

Sharing is caring!











By Scroll Reporter Ellie Perkins

BYU-Idaho students can connect and interact with employers, internships and graduate schools during Career Week. This is includes the Career Fair on Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

“There will be a lot of opportunities to find internships, jobs and to find information on graduate schools,” said Will Gierke, the marketing and events coordinator. “Recruiters love coming here because of the quality of students that we have.”

There will be around 180 companies and graduate schools, including large companies and local companies. Some examples include Verizon, Melaleuca, Dominos, Etrade, JC Penny and many more. There are connections for every major and interest.

Students can look on Handshake to find the full list of recruiters and companies that will be there. They can also find the best connections for their own majors.

Will Gierke encourages students to come prepared on Thursday.

He said, “They have the opportunity to talk about the benefits they have gotten from their degree, what they do, what they have learned, and to sell themselves.”

On Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, there will be career fair preparation activities like resume reviews and practice interviews. This will help prepare students for the Career Fair on Feb. 21.

After the Career Fair, many recruiters, companies and graduate schools will hold follow up meetings to share more information. There will also be interviews for jobs and internships.

Career Week is full of opportunities for students to find experience in their fields of study, Gierke said. Students should come ready to introduce themselves, share their experience and connect with recruiters and employers.