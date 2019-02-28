Make it Matter: A conference for future educators

Sharing is caring!











Red noses and cheeks, bright eyes, smiling faces and energy entered a third floor room of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on BYU-Idaho campus on Feb. 23.

Education students braved winter weather to attend the Make it Matter Conference for future educators. These aspiring teachers went to feel inspired and learn to grow and help young minds grow.

Winter Frost, a junior studying art education, participated in the conference to develop skills to help the students who enter her classroom.

“I want to learn how to connect with my students to let them know that my classroom is a safe space for them, and a place where they can express what they feel,” Frost said.

Frost said she is willing to go a step further in helping her students understand concepts, instead of purely testing them about the information taught.

Jean Erickson, the vice principal of Madison Middle School, was the keynote speaker. She taught that teachers must know their students and strive to meet their needs. Also, a teacher’s main job is to help the students become the best that they can be, despite changing the curriculum.

Attendees participated in a complimentary lunch that included a raffle for teaching supplies, a Q&A with a professional in their emphasis and training workshops on setting up classrooms.

Abby Camarato, a freshman studying elementary education, believes this conference gave her a better idea of the environment in her future classroom.

“One of the big things we talked about was how we arrange tables and desks so that they’re promoting discussion among students, and another teacher pointed out that we aren’t going to be able to meet every student’s needs, but that should always be our goal to incorporate every student no matter what stage they are at,” Camarato said.

The students were instructed, able to ask their questions and eat lunch. Then, with smiling faces, it was back to facing the Rexburg weather.