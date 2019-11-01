Making a splash

BYU-Idaho water polo is a sport only offered during the fall semester. During a water polo game, players are not allowed to touch the bottom of the pool and must tread water the whole time. The players use a technique called “the egg beater,” as a more effective way to tread water.

Kaylee Call, a junior studying human biology, is a coach for one of the women’s teams.

“I’ve been playing water polo since my freshman year of high school,” Call said. “It’s my favorite sport because I love being able to push my athletic ability while working with a team. It’s the most extreme workout of all the sports I have ever played.”

Coaches are students from the university who help train and lead the other students who participate.

“I decided to coach this year because I’ve played water polo at BYU-I every year since I got here and I felt I had a lot to contribute to our school’s teams,” Call said. “It has been such an honor being a coach. Our teams are so united, inclusive and have so much spirit!”

Men and women play on separate teams but have the opportunity to play against each other. They scrimmage every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the John W. Hart Building pool.

Jessica Torres, a junior majoring in international studies, joined water polo after a friend told her about it.

“It is very hard to build up stamina in the water,” Torres said. “What motivates me to keep playing is my team, especially my coach. They are all so positive and encouraging; I may be the newbie, but I still feel welcome.”

Though teams are no longer doing tryouts, those interested in watching them compete can click here for their full schedule.