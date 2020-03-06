Making an effect with a repetition of sound

On March 13 from 7-8:30 p.m., The Crossroads stage will turn on its spotlights as three a capella groups take the stage for this semester’s Echo Effects concert.

The Echo Effects concert will involve three a capella groups, Musai, all-female; Apollo, all-male; and Resonate, a mixed group, performing pop songs as well as music from The Greatest Showman, Frozen 2 and more.

“A capella music has become a lot more popular in the past few years with films like Pitch Perfect, (and) with BYU Vocal Point (and) Pentatonix, and we just wanted to become a part of that and bring that to our campus,” said Holly Denton, a senior studying Spanish education and Echo Effects coordinator.

The performers have prepared individually in their separate groups, but at the end of the concert, they will join together to sing a medley of The Greatest Showman.

“It gives us something to work toward,” said David Boggs, a junior studying general education and a Resonate member. “Instead of just sitting around and singing and having fun, we’re preparing for a show, we’re memorizing our pieces, we’re incorporating choreography — if we have time. It’s just a way for us to showcase what we’ve been doing and learning.”

These students find singing together a stress reliever. They depend on each person to make up one complete harmony.

“It’s kind of a nice way to relax and relieve stress that builds up from school and work,” Boggs said. “You just have a place to go and chill, be with friends, sing and have fun.”