Making animations, sketching comics and teaching illustration

The walls of the small 10-by-12 foot office are filled with drawings. On the left wall hangs 16 framed concert posters symmetrically from top to bottom. A whiteboard sits behind the door with “Draft. Draft. Draft. Draft. Draft.” scrawled across it in blue marker.

Under the only window in this office is a small framed degree that says “Brigham Young University-Idaho: Cory Kerr.” Dressed in a blue button-up shirt and bright pink tie, Kerr sat in his office chair and talked about illustration.

“I’m trying to create something that will outlast me,” said Kerr, a communication professor at BYU-Idaho. “I’m trying to create something that will be around long after I’ve died and I’m gone because I find that type of immortality fascinating.”

Kerr found his creativity at a young age. He spent every free second drawing something new.

“I feel really strongly that if people are not creating that they are not living up to their potential,” Kerr said.

As time went on, his excitement slowly turned to fear. He spent so much time trying to draw something perfect that he became unpleased with his creations.

He needed a break.

Kerr found different creative outlets as he furthered his education at BYU-Idaho. As a communication student, he worked with graphic design, photography and different types of illustration.

He worked as a lab assistant in the Visual Media Lab and a teaching assistant. When he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2004, he went from intern to vice president of production at Gibby Media Group.

“I wrote scripts, conducted on-air interviews, shot, edited, animated, rendered and mastered video projects for a variety of clients,” Kerr said.

He finished his education with a master’s degree from Savannah College of Art and Design. In 2014, he came full circle and made his way back to BYU-Idaho as a professor in the Communication Department.

According to Kerr, he finds joy in watching his students succeed.

“I really really like Brother Kerr as a teacher and as a mentor,” said Kaitlin McKenna, a BYU-I alumna.

McKenna considered Kerr to be a faculty mentor and took his classes throughout her time at BYU-I.

“I’ve gotten so used to how he critiques and realized how valuable it is,” McKenna said. “We’ve been sitting here (in his office) since nine this morning just sitting with him because he’s so insightful. And he is so good at what he does. And he’s so willing to help you learn.”

At the age of 32, Kerr decided to start drawing again. He spent 60 weeks creating his own comic. He taught himself how to work with thumbnails, pencils and inks to color. This process was slow, but his 60-page comic about a boy who wakes up as a giant cockroach was exactly what he wanted.

“It was the first time in years that I felt fulfillment and satisfaction, and so there was something in that,” Kerr said.

His passion reignited.

Kerr created a YouTube channel called Illo Talk and a website called Cory Kerr Art. His website displays his illustrations along with different videos and links to a shop where people can buy his art. Kerr’s YouTube channel allows him to teach others, and himself, about art. According to Kerr, it gives his viewers a raw look at what it’s like inside his mind. Today, Illo Talk has over 2,000 subscribers.

“The best way to learn anything is to do a project,” Kerr said.

One project he worked on was a 100 Days of Animation challenge. Everyday for 100 days, Kerr spent 30 minutes on a short film and posted a video to his YouTube channel.

Each video explained how he learned to animate things like insects walking, butterfly wings and dandelion petals. His goal was to release the short film at the end of the 100 days.

“If you don’t choose to carve out time to make things, then you won’t,” Kerr said. “It’ll be haphazard, you’ll be waiting for the inspiration.”

Kerr created an art studio where he makes all his projects happen. Original black and white illustrations drape along the wall. Between two desks hangs two shelves full of comic books he’s collected and created over time. One series took 12 years to complete.

He explained that drawing takes time and patience.

“If you’re writing, you can say that there were 400 people in the crowd. When you’re drawing, you have to draw 400 people.”

In total, Kerr has over 400 videos.

“I think all of human connection is based on storytelling, and I have a deep-seated desire for people to connect with each other more than they are,” Kerr said.

Whether it be through drawing, animating, teaching lessons, making comic books and making children’s books, Kerr continues to tell his story through illustration.