Making bodies a work of art

Nolan Parson, an art professor, said art modeling is one of the most popular jobs on campus.

An art model poses in a particular position for a period of time while art students sketch with their pencil and paper, periodically looking up at the models and trying to catch every detail of the pose.

As the models hold still with their eyes fixed on one point of the room, the art students surround the models and memorize the curves and texture of their pose.

“A modeling session usually lasts three hours,” said Keiko Murayari, a junior studying public health and a model for the art department. “I start with warm-up poses at the beginning of the class and then I start holding poses for longer.”

Murayari explained that working as a model has been unique and fun.

“I really enjoy modeling for the art students,” Murayari said. “It makes me feel like I help their creative process. The job also helps me to develop confidence in myself as I become more comfortable with my body.”

Models are expected to have different poses that show different aspects of the human body. The more interesting the pose, the better for the art majors.

“We want to have as much twist, stretch and gymnastic-type poses as we can,” Parson said, “Modelling is physically demanding. We always make sure models have eaten and brought water with them.”

In order to illustrate how physically demanding modeling can be, Parson suggested that students should try holding their arms above their heads for as long as they can. “It won’t take long for you to feel how much your arm weighs,” said Parson.

For students who are interested in modeling but they feel that their body does not meet modeling standards, they should know there are no expectations for body type.

“We like to use many different body types from fairly slender to fairly heavy,” said Parson.

Students can find opportunities for art modeling jobs through employment services on campus or directly contacting the art department on the third floor of the Jacob Spori building.