Making BYU-I accessible for all

More students could be taking advantage of the Disability Services offered at BYU-Idaho. Nate Reese, Disability Services Office Administrator, said, “Around 20 percent of BYU-Idaho students have diagnosed disabilities, and only around 10 percent request services.”

According to the US Census Bureau, as of 2012, around one in five people have a disability in the United States.

Approximately 900 current BYU-I students, 700 on campus and 200 online, are receiving disability services. From those 900 students “over 3,800 letters of consent are sent to teachers,” Reese said. “Of those 3,800 letters of consent, the disability service requested is predominantly extended test time requests.”

The academic accommodations offered at BYU-I include: additional time for testing, preferential seating, volunteer note-takers, test readers, audio taped lectures, a distraction-free environment for testing, access/assistive technology equipment and more.

“The biggest pay off for me is after I’ve met with a student and they’re actually leaving my office in a better state than when they came in and first met with me,” Reese said. “They overall feel better about themselves and they have tools to go forward. They have some hope and some resources that they know are going to help them in the long run.”

The Disability Services aids students with wheel chairs, blindness, deafness and ADHD, among others.

“(The disability services) are the best I’ve ever worked with, very friendly and very professional,” said Eliza Price, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, who is blind.

“Most recently, they’ve been helping me get to class and they’ve been helping me with accessibility. They make sure everything works well with my screen reader. I think they do a lot of that behind the scenes and we’re not as aware of that as we should be.”

The Disability Services office at BYU-I is available and willing to help any student they can.