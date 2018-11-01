Making dreams come true, one sock at a time

Those comments of gratitude and remembering the faith that they have in her keeps Riley going when she begins to doubt her abilities and feels swamped with her responsibilities. Starting a non-profit organization hasn’t been easy, but she said “Remembering these families who are depending on my efforts to feed their kids and pay their rent” keeps her motivated.

Through this process, she has learned many lessons. Riley has obtained basic skills such as bookkeeping and organizing records to making a website and editing videos. She has also learned what it takes to make things happen. “I’ve learned that I need to take care of myself so I can help people,” Riley said.

Riley remembers the first time she went to pick up the socks. “I came back with five dollars to my name because I spent my own money.” She recognizes her desire to help these people she cares about but also sees the need for her own stability so she can do more and have this business grow and continue.

“My eyes have been opened to the world of serving and trying to give back but not always seeing the fruits of my labors firsthand… When I’m stressed I just remember that I go to bed with a full stomach in a comfortable apartment, so I can handle that little bit of stress,” Riley said.

She’s working on upgrading her domain to toesty.org and getting more advertising; however, right now her focus is on graduating. Once she graduates, she hopes to continue growing and stabilizing this business. Riley plans on getting a Master’s in social work. Her overall goal is to work with minority communities, and right now she is helping women reach their goals, one sock at a time.

To learn more about this non-profit organization, follow @toestysocks.