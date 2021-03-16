Making friends and music videos

Students and special needs friends from the community got together for a Special Needs — Life Skills event on March 11.

According to the BYU-Idaho website, Special Needs — Life Skills is “a weekly class where we teach our friends who have special needs an everyday skill, such as planting a flower or even how to roast the perfect s’more!”

This week they learned how to make music videos.

“We went around the Hinckley building doing fun dances, and everyone had something to contribute,” said Kirsten Day, a freshman studying recreation management.

The dance moves were recorded in snippets that were compiled together and played with a song to make music videos.

“The best part was being able to watch everyone share their creation,” Day said. “When every group was finished, we all gathered together to see how the videos turned out and got to see different people’s talent.”

Each week, these events are planned in a way so everyone can be involved and use their gifts and talents.

“What I love about these activities, in general, is the leaders that put these events together know and understand ‘people-first language,’” Day said. “Meaning they see our special friends’ personality and interests before their disability. Instead of letting their handicap abilities define them, volunteers try to make sure they get to do activities that they will enjoy and will get to be seen as a person.”

Amber Davidson, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, shared how friends from the community have been a great example to her.

“I love seeing the effect they have on others too, not just me,” Davidson said. “They treat everyone equally and see them as a blank slate, giving no judgment, just looking straight into their hearts. Nothing is better, and no one are better examples than them in my eyes.”

Each Thursday at 7 p.m. the Special Needs — Life Skills event is held in room 268 of the Gordon B. Hinkley Building. Students can register for free at the BYU-I website.