Making it up

Just moments before the curtains rise, makeup artist Melanie Wright, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, helps actors and actresses apply the final bloody touches on their makeup and prosthetics.

“Working with the theater is really fun,” Wright said. “I want to go into film, but theater is a good start.”

When a cast member has an issue or a question about makeup, Wright is there to help. But before she became “the” makeup guru, she had to develop her skills.

“I thought I was pretty good, so I thought I would enroll in a beauty school in California called Blush School of Makeup,” Wright said. “I learned the trade and learned how to do stage and special effects for film.”

Although Wright does makeup now, that wasn’t always her desire. She once wanted to be an actress, but plans changed.

“I thought maybe the spotlight wasn’t for me,” Wright said. “With makeup I still get to be in film and theater, but my art and makeup is in the spotlight.”

Wright’s passions lay in horror prosthetics. Her favorite project was helping her cousin with a film at BYU. She was on set everyday working with the makeup and gore for the film.

“It was really fun,” Wright said. “I love film and being able to help my cousin out was amazing.”

Wright also applies prosthetics on herself. She once had to tell a story through makeup. She chose to become a gory mermaid with a fish hook stuck in her mouth.

“She had the gore and the beauty mixed into her,” Wright said. “It was really cool to be able to do everything because you really got to build a character.”

With a makeup brush in hand, Wright hopes to help actors, actresses and monsters alike look their best on the silver screen.