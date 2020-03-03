Making “Magic” at Ben Rector concert

Six fans, one Emmy-nominated musician and 45 rides.



In the making of Ben Rector’s music video, Brand New, rather than doing a whole production of himself, he invited six fans to Dallas, Texas, where they spent the day riding roller coasters at Six Flags. This idea of bringing the fans to the fun and the fun to the fans continues with Rector’s current tour The Old Friends Acoustic Tour, making a stop at our very own Hart Auditorium on March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Alternative pop/rock musician, Rector, first began his career in Nashville, Tennessee, and has since reached new limits as he has released seven studio albums and has hit number nine on the Billboard 200.

Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $15 for BYU-Idaho students and $20 for the general public.

This concert gives students an opportunity to relax and have fun together.

“Everyone likes music, and you’re around a bunch of people that like the same kind of music,” said Rachel Paine, a freshman general studies major.

Freshman and general studies major Daniel Stolle found out that this concert landed on his birthday and thought that it would be a great way to celebrate it.

“I really appreciate the way he puts important messages that I resonate with into music that I also really enjoy,” Stolle said. “The song Drive talks about not only being spontaneous but living a meaningful life while you can and going and actually living, kind of like the principle of ‘act and not be acted upon.'”

Rector will be performing tracks from his 2018 album, Magic, his 2015 album, Brand New and more, after soulful pop artist Cody Fry opens the show.

“His music is powerful but it’s also something you can listen to every day,” Stolle said. “It’s just meaningful to life and finding joy but also living life to the fullest.”