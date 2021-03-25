Making money and saving lives

Donating plasma saves lives. It’s used in many treatments and in the prevention of certain life-threatening diseases and conditions. It cannot be created synthetically, so plasma must be taken from people who are willing to donate.

Grifols Biomat USA has two plasma donation centers in Rexburg. The steps to donate at one of these centers include a check-in, screening, physical exam, donation and reward.

Donors are rewarded with financial compensation each time they donate plasma. Each donor receives a Grifols prepaid debit card when they first sign up that gets refilled with compensation after each donation. The reward starts at $50, but it can be a higher compensation for donors with COVID-19 antibodies.

People recovered from COVID-19 have developed antibodies against the virus. These antibodies reside in plasma, which can be helpful for treatments if donated. Donors who donate this convalescent plasma receive $100 per donation.

Along with the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program, other specialty plasma programs include the Anti-Hepatitis B, Anti-D, Anti-Tetanus and Anti-Rabies program.

Donors can donate twice in a seven-day period with at least 48 hours in between donations, regardless of whether or not they are a part of a specialty plasma program.

Kade Barker, a sophomore studying communication, has benefitted from donating plasma.

“I have been donating plasma for about a year and a half,” Barker said. “It has helped me with groceries several times.”

Although he is not in any specialty special programs at Grifols, he still benefits from the money he makes from donating his plasma.

He does not personally know anyone who benefits from receiving donated plasma, but he knows that his plasma donation can help save lives.

