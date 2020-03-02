Making stars at Rexburg’s Got Talent

Fighting for the $400 prize, local contestants will compete in the first round of Rexburg’s Got Talent at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center on March 13 through 14 at 7 p.m.

Inspired by the television show America’s Got Talent, Rexburg residents have the opportunity to show everyone their skills. As the auditions have come to a close and the first round draws near, contestants are polishing up their choreography, tuning their instruments and practicing their jokes. Rexburg’s community has the chance to come to the tabernacle to see their friends and neighbors in the limelight. Admission is $5.

Many BYU-Idaho students are preparing to either perform or to cheer on their colleagues.

Kendra Smith, a junior studying communication, helped with Rexburg’s Got Talent as an audition aide.

“I think the advantages of coming are to just have fun and to see some pretty good talent in Rexburg,” Smith said.

Other students support the show by coming and cheering for the contestants.

“I think it’s cool to see all the locals performing for everyone and sharing their talents,” said Amanda Clark, a freshman studying art.

For more information, check out Rexburg’s cultural district’s Facebook page.