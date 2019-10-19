Making the Sabbath a delight in Rexburg

When classes let out on Fridays, some students use the two days away from school to become more converted to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Here is a list of things to do in Rexburg on a Sunday:

1. Come, Follow Me

The “Come, Follow Me—For Individuals and Families” manual is a resource “for every individual and family in the church. It is designed to help you learn the gospel whether on your own or with your family.”

Studying “Come, Follow Me” with home evening groups can serve as both a social and spiritual experience.

“Studying “Come, Follow Me” as an FHE group has elicited deeper and more genuine gospel discussions that I usually don’t have with other people, even in Sunday School,” said Levi Stum, a senior studying software engineering.

According to Stum, “Come, Follow Me” is something that he looks forward to every Sunday night. Stum shared that studying with his home evening group gives him a preview of what studying the gospel will be like with his future family.

2. Minister to roommates and other ward members

According to the ministering webpage from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ministering is “learning of and attending to others’ needs. It is doing the Lord’s work. When we minister, we are representing Jesus Christ and acting as His agents to watch over, lift, and strengthen those around us.”

3. Stadium Singing

Every Sunday, students gather under the BYU-Idaho Stadium bleachers to sing hymns. Those interested in singing hymns in Spanish meet at 8:45 p.m. and English hymns begin at 9:30 p.m.

“I enjoy singing,” said DeVere Pollock, a senior studying mathematics education and one of the conductors for Stadium Singing. “I can feel the spirit and feel closer to God while singing, so it helps me think more of Christ and the words of the songs.”

According to Pollock, conducting at Stadium Singing has allowed him to look over the songs selected for stadium singing so that participants can feel the spirit while singing.

In his April 2015 General Conference address, President Russell M. Nelson said “a sacred Sabbath truly is a delight.” The sabbath can be a delight by participating in sacred activities such as studying “Come, Follow Me,” ministering and participating in Stadium Singing.