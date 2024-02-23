Hidden under the bleachers of the BYU-Idaho Stadium lies a treasure trove of gear that, if obtained, would give anyone the power to traverse the great outdoors surrounding Rexburg.

They call it the Outdoor Resource Center.

This treasure isn’t guarded by a fierce monster but instead by smiling employees who are happy to help anyone get what they need to enjoy being outside.

Equipment Rentals

The ORC rents out more than 150 different types of equipment to students and community members year-round.

The ORC offers winter sports equipment for alpine, Nordic, and backcountry skiing. They also offer snowboarding, snowshoeing, sledding, fat biking and backpacking.

Some of these options come in children’s sizes.

Rentals are cheaper when rented for half-days.

Other equipment the ORC offers in the winter include camping gear, winter clothing, avalanche safety equipment and climbing gear.

The ORC also offers game equipment for large groups including 9 square, archery, disc golf discs, giant Twister and Janga, paintball and flag football.

“This is such a good opportunity to try a crazy ice hike or try cross-country skiing,” said Morgan Ball, an employee at the ORC and a junior studying horticulture. “We even have snow gear for rental.”

Repairs

Winter can be harsh on equipment, so the ORC also offers repairs on personal equipment including bikes, racquets, snowboards, skis and even boats.

Bicycle repairs are offered only for students. The price varies depending on the damage to the bicycle.

If the ORC doesn’t have the resources to fix equipment they can help connect you to people who do.

For a complete list of equipment and prices and to make reservations visit the ORC website.