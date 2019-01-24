Man arrested after flushing drugs down toilet at university-approved apartment

Sharing is caring!











A man was arrested after allegedly flushing drugs down the toilet at a BYU-Idaho approved apartment complex Tuesday.

Rexburg Police officers arrived at the 1000 building at NorthPoint Apartments around 1 a.m. after someone reported smelling marijuana, according to court documents.

When officers arrived at the apartment they noted in their report smelling marijuana coming from the crease of the door. When officers knocked, a woman tenant opened the door.

“The female tenant advised us that the accused was hiding in a bathroom,” according to court documents.

Police found the man in the bathroom, who admitted to flushing a jar of marijuana down the toilet. There was still a green, leafy substance inside of the toilet bowl which tested positive for THC, according to court documents.

The tenants of the apartment gave permission to search the apartment with a K-9. Upon searching the apartment with the dog, police found a mason jar smelling like marijuana, according to court documents.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man, transporting him to the Madison County Jail.

The man is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned over video before Magistrate Judge Mark S. Rammell hours after his arrest.

The female tenant was given a misdemeanor citation frequenting a place of a controlled substance.