Man gets DUI — one day after graduating from drug court

On Jan. 7, Joshua Lee Swenson of 2635 N. 4000 W. Rexburg, was arrested for driving under the influence (his second offense) and alcoholic beverage – consumption or possession of an open container by driver (violating his probation), the day after graduating from drug court.

On Feb. 26, Swenson stood before Judge Mark S. Rammell in the Madison County Courthouse and admitted to consuming alcohol while on probation.

“I didn’t call my sponsor when I was prompted to, because I thought I could do it,” Swenson said.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mckinzie Cole argued that Swenson’s next step was Wood Court, a more extensive drug rehabilitation program, in Idaho Falls.

Swenson’s attorney, R. James Archibald, argued that in order to attend Wood Court, Swenson would need to reside in Idaho Falls, and his family and job are in Sugar City and Rexburg.

Swenson said he did not want to attend Wood Court. He said that he would rather do his time in jail.

Cole argued that because he drank alcohol the day after drug court, there was nothing besides Wood Court that would prevent him from drinking.

This was not the first DUI Swenson was arrested with. He has had multiple DUIs throughout his life.

Rammell suggested that if Swenson could get into the Wood Court, that he go there.

Swenson was not released because he admitted to consuming the alcohol. He has his next court date on March 7.

“I need more specific answers,” said Rammell.

He was first charged with these offenses on Nov. 29, 2017.