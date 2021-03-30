Man pleads guilty to disturbing the peace with homemade explosive

Richard Scott Breckenridge, 59, has been sentenced to five more days in the Madison County Jail and probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors committed in December 2020. His total term in jail will reach 94 days, according to the court records.

Breckenridge was arrested and charged with a felony after he was found with a homemade explosive in his house in December, according to eastidahonews.com.

He was given and passed a psychological evaluation before he was sent to jail which entails specific questioning to evaluate the mental health of the patient. It can involve their medical history, behavior, and family medical history, according to betterhelp.com.

A preliminary trial was held Jan. 5 where Magistrate Judge David Hunt deemed Breckenridge unfit for trial at the time and ordered him to the Department of Health and Welfare for care.

Breckenridge was held on trial March 17 and his previous charges were amended by the prosecutors. He was sentenced to a few more days in jail and one year of supervised probation effective March 17 and another year of unsupervised probation effective March 17, 2022, according to court records.

According to Clustrmaps.com, Breckenridge lives at the Brenchley Apartments in Rexburg, Idaho, where A resident of this same complex was recently shot.