It was reported on Sept. 30 that a man shot a female grizzly bear after it charged him.

The name of the man is unknown. He was reportedly hunting for elk when he noticed a large grizzly bear a short distance away.

The man yelled to get the attention of his hunting partner which caused the bear to charge him. He was able to get his gun and shoot the bear.

Authorities conducted an investigation of the incident. It was ruled to be self-defense.

As grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal regulations, Idaho Fish and Game is encouraging visitors and hunters to use cautionary measures such as carrying bear spray, hunting with partners and looking for grizzly bear signs to avoid harmful encounters.

Idaho Fish and Game encourages the public to make noise when not hunting, since most bear attacks happen after a bear is surprised.