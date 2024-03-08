The Marketing and Sales societies hosted their yearly networking gala on Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Students in the Marketing and Sales societies were invited to network with companies looking for employees and interns.

“I learned about positions and opportunities in the field,” said Maïna Balasbas, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies. “I have better marketing research for internships going forward.”

Some companies on the guest list included Stukent, Shine Solar, Home Care Pulse, Frozen Dessert Supplies and Podium.

“We’ve realized that the students (from BYU-I) are a special breed,” said Tanner Steward, business development representative manager at Home Care Pulse. “A lot of the skills they learn at school they apply with us, and they do it phenomenally.”

This is the third year the Marketing and Sales societies have held a networking gala for their members.

Luke Alley, a marketing professor who helped organize the event, said that the gala provided a casual and fun atmosphere for students to get to know the companies.

Alley said that while networking with companies, students should remember that the representatives are regular people looking for regular people to work for them.

“They change their socks every day just like you do,” Alley said. “Just be yourself.”

The gala took place at the Woodman Ballroom in Rexburg. The theme of the night was 1920s black and gold.

Attendees were provided with a bingo card to check off the different kinds of people they met throughout the night with prompts like, “Is a BYU-Idaho Alumni,” “Works at Stukent” and “Is wearing Nikes.”

Raffle tickets were provided to attendees with a bingo. The prizes for the raffle included a Bluetooth speaker, t-shirts, a beverage cooler and chocolate.

A jazz combo sponsored by Shine Solar provided live music for the attendees.