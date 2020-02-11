Married adults more happy with their partners than those cohabiting, study says

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

A recent study done by the Pew Research Center shows that in the U.S., married couples have greater trust and satisfaction in their relationships than unmarried couples who live together.

In the summer of 2019, the Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel conducted a national survey. The results showed that married adults are more likely to feel that their partner is honest, faithful, responsible, and willing to act in their best interest.

In the survey, 78% of married adults said they were closer with their partner than any other adult in their lives while only 55% of unmarried, cohabiting couples said the same.

Married adults also said they were more satisfied with the dividing of household chores, how their partner balances their work and personal life, their communication, and their partner’s parenting style.

The study later discussed the different factors contributing to a person’s choice to get married. Some of those factors include love, companionship, finances, religious affiliation, political views, and background.

The study found that the biggest reason why some people are not yet married is due to their financial situation or that of their partners. Some other factors included not being ready to commit, not being far enough in their career, or not being sure if they are with the right person.

After a survey of U.S. adults, only 16% thought that being married is essential for a man to live a fulfilling life and 17% thought the same for women. Most people chose to have a job or career they enjoy as the best way to live a fulfilling life.

“Most don’t see being married as essential to living a fulfilling life,” the study found.

They found that the number of adults who have lived with an unmarried partner is escalating while the number of adults who have been married is declining.