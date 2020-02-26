Match Made in…the DR?

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

The Match Made in Rexburg producer takes time away from the second thirstiest city in America to teach kids English.

“I was accepted to go on this trip before we even came up with the idea for Match Made in Rexburg,” said Piper Gearheart, the co-creator and producer of the Rexburg dating show. The long-awaited trip was originally planned for China, until the Coronavirus broke out.

The International Learning Program has sent college-aged volunteers to other parts of the world since it first started over 25 years ago. As a new member of this program, Gearheart will travel to a new country only weeks after the second season of Match Made in Rexburg is set to release.

Through the program, participants have the opportunity to live abroad for a semester. Instead of simply touring or traveling, the participants give something back to the community such as teaching English to children.

While teaching English in another part of the world, the show Gearheart produces will go on. The second season episodes will release on a regular basis while the third season is shot in Rexburg.

“In order to apply for the ILP, I needed two recommendations, one being from a teacher and I needed to have good grades among other qualifications,” Gearheart said.

After being accepted to go on the trip, she had to complete an online training before starting her volunteer work. “I had the choice to do online or in-person training, but it didn’t make sense to travel all the way to Orem to do it in person,” Gearheart said.

Now that Gearheart has completed her training, all she has to do is purchase school supplies for the children she’ll teach and wait for a new assignment.

“I was originally assigned to teach in China but with how bad the Coronavirus has gotten, the ILP will assign me to teach in either the Dominican Republic or Vanuatu. I’ll find out any day now where they’re sending me,” Gearheart said.