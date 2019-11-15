Matilda the Musical takes the stage

For the first time in a community theatre, the Idaho Falls Youth Art Centre will put on “Matilda the Musical” in Idaho Falls.

According to ifyac.org, the play will take place at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts from Nov. 15-19 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Kohler said preparation for this play began in January after picking the play. Selection for cast members took place in May, followed by rehearsals over the summer break. To prepare for the show, the cast has practiced three nights a week.

“Right now we are choosing a musical for next year so as soon as the musical is done, we try to promote the next one and then we start in January hiring our staff,” Kohler said. “We will put out calls for creative people around the area, there are 5 or 6 hired positions for the musical.”

Alexa Collins, a sophomore studying theatre education, took the position as assistant director of the show for her internship.

Collins was able to help out with audition selection. She had a scene she directed, along with the director, by cueing and assisting with lines and positions.

She said theatre has always interested her. Since 8th grade, she has loved being a part of shows and productions.

Collins said she is very excited for the play, especially because of all the hard work that has gone into it from the kids.

“It is such a fun show. Everyone will love it; it has something for everyone, it’s got humor, it’ll pull on your heartstrings, it’s got everything,” Collins said. “Anyone would love it.”

In addition to the evening shows, Saturday’s performance will feature a matinee show at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit IFYAC’s website. The tickets are $14.