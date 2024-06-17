Rexburg Community Theatre is hosting “Matilda the Musical“ at the Madison Performing Arts Center on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

“Matilda“ is a story about a young girl who discovers she has magical powers and faces opposition from both her parents and a dangerous principal named Miss Trunchbull. The musical is adapted from Roald Dahl’s book, “Matilda,“ with music written by Tim Minchin.

While “Matilda“ was traditionally made for a small cast, so many people in the community auditioned that the cast grew to around 90 people. Sadie Steel, the director, explained that there are around 70 kids in the cast, ages 8 to 15, and 20 adults.

“You will be so sorry to miss this,” Steel said.

While the cast is large so is the production crew. She claims that their lights are unlike what is normally seen in a community theatre.

“We have a lot of stage magic in the show in the story of Matilda, but I’ve really found that the real magic is within the children telling the story and within the community putting the story together,” Steel said.

Steel said that managing around 70 kids at a time has been a challenge, but she has welcomed it, and the story of Matilda has inspired her. On difficult days, she reminds herself to be more like Miss Honey and less like Miss Trunchbull.

“It’s actually been a really beautiful discovery for me,” Steel said. “Because it’s really a story of protecting the children, valuing the children in our lives and standing up for being childlike.”

Steel described that the power in Matilda‘s story comes from finding the beauty in childhood and letting out one’s inner child. She says that this story is one that people of all ages can enjoy.

“It’s fun, it’s magical, it’s sweet and loving and it’s just … it’s got everything,” Steel said. “I never wanted to direct a story that I didn’t believe in. And I believe in this story.”

Tickets are available at Rexburg Community Theatre.