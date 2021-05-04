On May 4, BYU-Idaho students came together to celebrate National Star Wars Day, an informal holiday dedicated to celebrating George Lucas’s Stars Wars films.

According to National Word, the fourth day of every May is known to most people as National Star Wars Day, starting in 2011. “May the fourth be with you” became a play on the Jedi saying for good luck, “May the force be with you.” In 2013, Walt Disney Company began formally acknowledging May 4 as Stars Wars Day.

Campus life events put on a celebration in the Taylor Quad where students and staff could grab a free star-shaped sugar cookie, spin a wheel for prizes, participate in sword training with foam lightsabers against a “training droid” with Luke Skywalker, duel with sabers with Rey, and test their knowledge of “alien food.” There was also a chance to win a grand prize if students met and took a photo with all the “Jedi masters” at the event.

“Because there usually aren’t a lot of holidays during spring, we thought we’d add Star Wars Day to our holiday list,” said Alma Macdonald, a sophomore studying business management operations and a campus events employee.

Eight members of the 501st Legion, a national Stars Wars costuming organization, celebrated by posing for pictures and meeting fans outside the University Store.

“We are part of an independent organization,” said Anna Johnston, a 501st Legion member. “We are all Star Wars Fans and our goal is to make film-accurate costumes that can make people happy. You can find us at certain charity events.”

All the members found each other online after creating their own costumes. When there is an event in the area, they all gather together to dress up. For May 4, they came to BYU-I to have fun and inform people of different official Star Wars fan organizations.

“May the force be with you”