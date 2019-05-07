May The Fourth celebrated in Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











This past weekend in Rexburg, several students and locals gathered for May the Fourth, also known as “Star Wars” Day.

On May 3, the Romance Theater hosted a light show and “LEGO Star Wars” exhibit along with a screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Emily Shiffler, the Technical Director of the Cultural Arts Department for Rexburg, was at the event to make sure all was running smoothly.

The Cultural Arts Department has been preparing for this day since February; it is one of the biggest events the city puts on.

The Department has done Star Wars themed events for the past two years.

“’Star Wars’ is one of those universal things that anybody can relate to,” said Shiffler. “It’s one of the things that we do that I feel merges the community as well as the students together.”

Many BYU-Idaho students were in attendance for this May the Fourth event.

Jared Furgason, a sophomore studying biology, attended May the Fourth to see the LEGO: Star Wars sets on display.

“I’ve never been more excited…’LEGO Star Wars’ is my ‘Star Wars’ experience,” said Furgason.

Tony Lee, a senior studying web design and development, has grown up watching Star Wars and loves to celebrate the day by watching “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“I think it is super cool. I think this is a great way for the city to get the college students to be involved with the celebration. There are a lot of us that grew up on “Star Wars,” said Lee.

If you missed celebrating May the Fourth at the Romance Theater, you still have a chance to catch the action. The Museum of Rexburg will be hosting a “LEGO: Star Wars” exhibit until May 11.

A special opening event of the exhibit will be held on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.