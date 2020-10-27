Mayor Merrill rolls out plan to take on surge in coronavirus cases

Amidst recent data indicating a surge in COVID-19 cases in Rexburg, Mayor Jerry Merrill is planning on implementing a more serious approach to enforcing the guidelines given by East Idaho Public Health on Sept. 14.

Mayor Merrill calls his next steps of urgency a “two minute drill.”

“Through all of this we have kind of taken the approach like we’re all on a team and we’ve got to work together to win this game,” said Merrill. “That’s why I’ve been doing the score at the end of Main Street that has the numbers on it… What does a football team do when they’re behind in a game? They do what’s called a two minute drill where they accelerate their offense. I propose that we go into a ‘two minute drill’ because we’re obviously falling behind right now because our numbers are so much higher than in other places … What we’re doing is we’re being more aggressive.”

Recently, Rexburg was reported as number one in the nation for new cases relative to population size. In response, Merrill’s plan includes sending out signs to all business owners in Rexburg that say “masks required.” Furthermore, this initiative asks people to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms, and prohibits gatherings of over 50 people and 25 people in the public parks.

“We also need people to know — the local and the college community — that for the East Idaho Public Health guidelines, there are penalties that can be involved,” Merrill said. “Previously some law enforcement agencies have said ‘We’re not gonna enforce any of those fines, we’re not gonna throw people in jail,’ and we don’t want to be a police state; we don’t want to be throwing people in jail or anything like that. But people do need to know that is the law, and that some of the fines can be levied and will be levied if we see egregious offenses getting committed.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s department had previously shared that they would not be enforcing the East Idaho Public Health mandates on its Facebook page.

“I believe if you talked to them now, they probably would have a different message than ‘We’re not going to enforce this,’” Merrill said. “I think they realize that was probably a mistake to say that. I think they’re on the same page with us.”

The Rexburg Police Department was not available for comment.

Some locals in Rexburg feel like enforcement goes too far, like Andrew Woods, a BYU-Idaho alumnus who studied manufacturing engineering technology.

“The mayor says this won’t be a police state, yet he’s going to fine people for not complying with illegal mandates; sounds like he’s a power hungry hypocrite,” Woods said.

Mayor Merrill responded to those who feel that some of the proposed solutions to the virus is a violation of their constitutional rights.

“One of my focuses in my time in offices has been to try to reduce regulation in government mandates and things like that,” Merrill said. “By the same token, safety is one of the charges of elected officials for people that live in our jurisdiction.”

Merrill expressed the situation is like restaurant regulation on a larger scale. That is, if there were restaurants with blatant health code violations that could get people sick, official representatives of government health policy would have to step in and correct it. Furthermore, Merrill expressed the need to listen to the experts.

“People keep saying ‘Oh well, the CDC, they keep changing their minds’,” Merrill said. “Yeah of course they do. That’s how science works… The public health department has just been going with the best latest information they have, and unfortunately, that information changes from time to time.”

Merrill also challenged the idea that the coronavirus is just like the flu, citing East Idaho data comparing influenza deaths from last year. At the time of this article’s publication, East Idaho Public Health reports 41 coronavirus deaths for eastern Idaho counties alone. Idaho data reports 580 coronavirus deaths this year for the state as a whole. In 2018, there were 235 influenza related deaths in Idaho.

Despite his concerns, Merrill reiterated his admiration for the student body of BYU-I, which is a big reason he wants people to stop getting sick.

“I just want to relay my thanks to all of those who are working to help us out,” Merrill said. “I often repeat this but, I really do believe that we have the best student body in the world right here in Rexburg, Idaho.”