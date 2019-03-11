Mayor says city is working on Rexburg’s pothole issue

Sharing is caring!











As the snow begins to melt, potholes begin to appear.

Potholes are known to cause damage to a vehicle’s tires and rim. They form after water seeps into cracks in the asphalt and pressure from vehicles push on the water, causing the asphalt to break.

Mayor Jerry Merrill brought up the city’s pothole problem during a Rexburg City Council meeting on March 6.

After a prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, public comments were next on the agenda. Normally, issues presented by the public are considered for discussion on future agendas. Of the 15 people in attendance, no one stood up to present any issues.

Mayor Jerry Merrill joked that no one decided to complain about potholes.

“We are working on the issue,” Merrill said, but there wasn’t any further discussion on the topic.

Keith Davidson, public works director for the city of Rexburg, oversees projects to repair potholes.

Last fall, the Domino’s in town was selected by corporate for the “Paving for Pizza” grant to pay for pothole repairs.

Citizens are encouraged to notify the city about any potholes by calling city hall at (208) 359-3020.