In anticipation of a new hymnbook coming in 2026, The McKay Library Special Collections and Archives hosted “Singing the Restoration: A History of Hymns” open house exhibit on Thursday.

This exhibit highlighted the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hymnal. It planned to guide attendants through more than 189 years of poets, past editions of the hymnal and efforts to spread the gospel across the world through music.

Participants learned about the people who helped create the genre of American and Latter-day Saint hymns as well as the process behind creating a new hymnal.

Professor Daniel Kerr, director of organ studies and overseer of the Musicianship program at BYU-Idaho, spoke on the construction of a hymn and what it takes to write one.

Kerr coordinates the BYU-I Hymn Festival, which commissions new hymn texts and tunes each year.

Some new songs are planned to be released in small digital batches in the first half of this year. They will include music composed by the Church after 1985, music borrowed from other faiths and some of the 17,000 new songs submitted by Church members. Many new songs will later be incorporated into “Hymns—for Home and Church.”

For more information, visit DeseretNews.