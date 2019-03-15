Meal steals across campus: A guide to campus food joints

Sharing is caring!











Every semester, new and old food joints open up across campus for students to purchase meals from. Students shuffle through The Crossroads in the Hyrum Manwaring Center on a daily basis — where else can students go to get food?

Smith Street Tacos, Rexadilla, The Dunes and Casa De Kimball are some of the food options available, and they are all open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith Street Tacos

Smith Street Tacos is located on the main floor of the Joseph Fielding Smith Building. As students walk in and out of the building, the line for their tacos grows longer.

“Our tagline is ‘Quality service, mexcellent tacos,“ said Christina Paisley, head of Smith Street Tacos and a senior studying business marketing. “We’re a really hardworking group of individuals, and we’ve been really dedicated to making the best tacos that anyone has ever tasted and doing it at a really good price.”

Rexadilla

Rexadilla, located outside the front doors of the Mark Austin building, sells warm quesadillas to passing students. They even sport their own T-Rex to herd in hungry students.

Joseph Petersen, a junior studying business finance, is one of the students who runs Rexadilla. “It’s fun to interact with other students and have a product that they actually like,” Petersen said.

The Dunes

The Dunes is located in the Science and Technology Center on the second floor near the east exit. There you can find a classic lunch fix with a menu of different sandwiches to choose from.

Casa De Kimball

Casa De Kimball is located in the Spencer W. Kimball building on the main floor near the southwest entrance. There, students can purchase homemade tostadas and tacos and choose from a variety of drinks including Jarritos and horchata.

Garden View Cafe

Garden View Cafe is located on the main floor of the Thomas E. Ricks Building next to the east exit of the building. They sell a mix of bagels, breads, muffins to students trekking through the building. They are open from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Strike Zone

The Strike Zone new food spot on campus located on the first floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Center where they sell pizza, corn dogs, nachos, etc. The Strike Zone is open later than the other food places around campus, their hours being from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“They’re pretty cheap and they’re open after The Crossroads closes,” said Elizabeth McGrew, a freshman studying sociology. “On these cold blistery days we have in Rexburg you can always go for something hot, and all around it’s just tasty.”

Next time you are looking for something new to try on campus, give one of these places a try. With all the possible meals and snacks you can order at these places, you will be able to find many different options for food around campus.