The Department of Health and Welfare sent out a news release on Sept. 20 explaining that an adult male is confirmed to have measles in Southwestern Idaho.

The man was unvaccinated and exposed during his travels. He underwent treatment in a hospital and is now recovering at home. While contagious, he spent time at the Boise Airport on Sept. 13 and was in the Nampa area from Sept. 14-15.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare press release, Dr. Christine Hahn, the Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director for the Division of Public Health at the Department of Health and Welfare stated, “Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease and could quickly spread to others.”

Symptoms can include fever, rash, cough and runny nose. The Southwest District Health and other local health districts alerted the people who were potentially exposed to the man who contracted measles. However, it is not guaranteed that everyone exposed will, and can, be reached.

According to the press release, Ricky Bowman, the epidemiology program manager with Southwest District Health, said the best way to stay protected and to protect others is to take the vaccine and immunization that fights measles.

Individuals should contact their healthcare provider if they are feeling symptoms. For more information on measles, visit the CDC website.