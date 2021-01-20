Meet Fit4Life coaches at the opening social

The Fit4Life opening social will be held from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho John W. Hart Auxiliary Gym.

There will be games, giveaways, and refreshments at the event. Students and faculty can also sign up for Fit4Life at the social.

“The whole purpose of this event is for people to choose wellness coaches and fitness trainers that will help them reach their goals and desires that they have for themselves,” said Andrew Campbell, the wellness center director.

It costs $25 to sign up for the program, according to the Wellness Center website. This gives them access to services in the Wellness Center and regularly meet with a wellness coach or fitness trainer.

The program consists of goal setting and creating a program to meet the individual’s needs.

“We have a wide variety of skill sets that they do,” said Asher Chia, Fit4Life coordinator. “We’ll have a trainer that does Olympic lifting and one that does cross fit. And for wellness coaches maybe one is a little bit more diverse on general nutrition and then someone else might be a little bit more specific in sports nutrition.”

The coaches and trainers will be there to help out and answer any questions.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Campbell said. “No question is a dumb question. We are here to help and we want to help bring in as many people into this program so that we can help people build healthy lifestyles for forever. So if you are not going to do Fit4Life, still come and see what we are all about.”

Students and faculty can also sign up for Fit4Life in the Hart Building and online at the website.