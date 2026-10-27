Meet Friends & Flowers’ new chapter president

Hannah Miner is a junior studying communication, and this semester, she's starting a new role as president of BYU-Idaho's new chapter of Friends and Flowers.

What is Friends and Flowers?

Friends and Flowers is a new nonprofit organization founded back in 2025. Since then, chapters have expanded into several states surrounding Utah, including here in Rexburg.

The Friends and Flowers website says the organization is “a student-led non-profit dedicated to spreading love, hope, and human connection by delivering flowers, thoughtful gifts, and acts of kindness — especially to widows, widowers and others who may feel alone — empowering young adults to create meaningful moments of joy in our communities, one flower and friendship at a time.”

Miner hands a cookie coupon to a girl passing through during Friends and Flowers' first activity this semester. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy

Who is Hannah Miner?

Miner is a junior from Queen Creek, Arizona. She loves the outdoors, being around people, running and rock climbing. She says that the dream is to one day work for a nonprofit.

Miner said that she became friends with one of the founding members of Friends and Flowers while participating in Humanitarian Experience (HXP). They later reached out and encouraged her to get involved.

“I love serving people,” Miner said. “And this past year ... there have been a lot of different circumstances where I felt super alone or (felt) like nobody’s in my corner.”

Miner said that she also spent some time teaching seminary and institute classes, during which she realized that many teenagers and young single adults feel the same way. She determined that she would be the one to help make a difference for them.

“That kind of became my mantra: 'Be the person in others’ corners,’” said Miner. “And when they came to me about (Friends and Flowers) and said, ‘We just want a bunch of college students to connect with the people around them.’ ... I was like, I love that. I want people to feel seen, and that’s kind of been something that I’m really, really passionate about. Because I feel like a lot of people today, because of technology, because of where we’re at, don’t feel seen. So I want to be able to do that and help people.”

After an interview, Miner was selected to serve as president of the new official chapter at BYUI, and the Friends and Flowers crew here at BYUI is already off and running.

Friends and Flowers' first activity this semester included giving out flowers and cookie coupons outside the library and testing center, Sept. 22. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

What to expect from Friends and Flowers on campus

BYUI’s Friends and Flowers chapter held its first event on Sept. 22. Volunteers handed out flowers and coupons for free cookies outside the library and testing center. According to Miner, the event is to be the first of many. Miner says the chapter intends to hold monthly activities meant to connect volunteers and members of the community.

Last year, the unofficial Friends and Flowers group at BYUI received and gave away 1,000 flowers in Idaho. This year, the BYUI chapter hopes to distribute even more flowers as part of the organization's goal to give away 100,000 flowers across all chapters.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Friends and Flowers chapters in Utah, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho plan to write 10,000 letters of gratitude. The Rexburg chapter invites anybody interested to join them in contributing to this goal.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the chapter and volunteers will assemble to pass out treat bags to seniors as part of their Sweet Treats for Sweet Souls activity on the first floor of BYUI's Science & Technology Center at 5 p.m.

Miner said that when it comes to large-scale organizational goals, the number the chapter can contribute will depend on what local people and organizations can offer. The group is in touch with vendors like Costco, BYUI floral and Rustic Floral regarding potential donations.

More information about these and other upcoming activities will be shared through BYUI’s Friends and Flowers Instagram page.

Hannah Miner and two other Friends and Flowers volunteers get ready to pass out colorful blooms. Image Credit: Hannah Miner

The root of the cause

Although flowers and gifts are part of the organization's mission, Miner said its primary goal is to help people build connections.

Miner said one of the organization's taglines is “finding the joy in turning outward.”

She said that although Friends and Flowers' efforts aren't elaborate, they focus on helping people connect with one another. Miner said that her mother used to invite her to be the one to reach out to other people when she felt lonely and to try to become friends with somebody else who may be feeling the same way.

“It’s just this weird concept of if you reach out first, you will then find love. If you reach out first, you will find a friend. (E)verybody on campus needs a friend, and so you can start being that for somebody. And you’re not alone. There are people that are in your corner.”

When asked what she would say to anyone who currently feels alone, Miner said everything works out if you trust in God.

"Sometimes connection takes a while, and sometimes the opportunities you’re looking for take a while," Miner. "But the beauty of the wait and the patience is that you get to rely on somebody who knows you perfectly.”