Meet Lorenzo, or in other words, meet “Kylo Renzo.”

Lorenzo Soto, a senior studying exercise physiology, has been preparing his Halloween costume since January.

Instead of going with costume tradition, Soto recreates costumes by placing his name and his creativity into their names.

In previous years, Soto has dressed up for Halloween as Kylo Renzo, Juan Solo, and Steve Urkel.

“Lately I’ve been doing a more creative style than the usual thing,” Soto said.

Soto plans out his costumes six months to a year before Halloween but makes sure to keep his plans a secret.

“I purchase stuff far in advance. I buy things I know I’ll use later down the road,” Soto said. “I don’t buy costumes that are super cheap. For example, I still wear my black vest and shirt from being Juan Solo.”

Soto has a method for purchasing his costumes, like buying the most expensive item first. Using his internet researching abilities, Soto finds better deals on other items.

“When choosing costumes and items, I think about what’s more beneficial for me. I’m a smart shopper, so I look around everywhere on the internet,” Soto said.

When Soto isn’t working on his costume, he’s head deep into studying.

“I wake up early in the day, like 4 a.m. so I can plan my day in advance,” Soto said. “I really like having everything organized. I don’t like thinking of things last minute. I like to plan everything in my life inadvance.”

Soto focuses most of his time on physics, his “girlfriend.”

“Physics is always demanding of me, always asking me to be with her every day and I usually spend three to four times a week with her in our favorite romantic spot, the testing center,” Soto said.

For Soto, schoolwork occupies most of his days.

“I usually spend my Saturdays working on schoolwork, as I’m constantly busy. I don’t have a social life at all, man,” Soto said.

When Soto does have free time though, he makes sure to put some distance between himself and physics.

“When I’m not spending time on homework, oh, I definitely am social,” Soto said. “I just wish I had more free time.”

Soto is looking forward to Halloween and showing everyone his costume this year. Who knows what Lorenzo–or instead–“Kylo Renzo” will be this year, and next.