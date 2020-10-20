Meet Rexburg’s up-and-coming video game streamer

Meet Sam Thomas, also known online as Salta92. This senior studying Computer Information Technology streams video games to Twitch, an online broadcasting website. He has built an online community of gamers that support each other.

After switching to CIT, Thomas started looking for a new creative outlet. After trying many ways to creatively express himself, he landed on live video sharing.

“I remember seeing a YouTube video about somebody streaming,” Thomas said. “…he was talking about how to set up a stream and stuff (and I thought), ‘Well, that sounds fun!’” said Thomas.

However, after the first few months, he found it had not gone very far.

“I streamed kind of off and on for about three months.” Thomas said. “…I think I streamed for an average of 0.6 people. So, I kind of stopped,” Thomas said.





However, while taking a project management class with Brother Godfrey, he decided to try again. Coincidentally, the TA for the class was also a streamer and networked Thomas with others on the platform. These members helped him feel more comfortable with creating live content.

For Thomas, streaming is all about building a community. He loves playing multiplayer games with his fans. Right now, he plays “Don’t Starve Together,” “Among Us,” “Minecraft,” and other multiplayer games.

For those wanting to get into creating live content, Thomas has this one tip.

“(Streaming is) one of those things where if you want to be successful, you kind of have to be willing to do it. Even if you don’t want to do it,” Thomas said. If you want to be successful at a job. You got to do it even if you don’t want to do it one day.”

As Thoma’s favorite quote by Steve Jobs says, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life … Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.”