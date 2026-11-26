Jacob McKeehan's neighbors have grown accustomed to seeing strange contraptions in the shared dumpsters.

One week, it's an 8-foot popsicle stick bridge, carefully built to hold the weight of a grown man. Another, it's a whole bike frame, disassembled and reconstructed to fit various makeshift wheels.

"Finished with another video?" his neighbor asks.

"Yep!" McKeehan replies, as he hoists a giant saw blade wheel into the trash bin.

McKeehan and his wife live in a small apartment as they finish their degrees at BYU-Idaho, so any projects that he can't take apart or reuse, he has to get rid of.

"Honestly, it's probably for the better; otherwise I'd end up being a hoarder," said McKeehan. "But what are you going to do with a giant saw-blade wheel, you know?"

McKeehan, a senior studying business management, is the creator behind the YouTube channel Constructive Chaos. The channel's most popular videos feature projects like a mini golf course that makes it impossible not to get a hole-in-one, and multiple projects centered on "reinventing the wheel" for bicycles, longboards and four-wheelers.

The Constructive Chaos channel features popular videos, like a mini golf course that makes it impossible not to get a hole-in-one, and multiple projects centered on "reinventing the wheel". Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten via Instagram, taken and used with permission.

McKeehan's YouTube channel has just over 130 thousand subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. He has seen similar success through Instagram, with a current 302 thousand followers.

His passion for creating started when he was a little kid.

"I really just wanted to be an inventor," McKeehan said.

His first true creation came about when he was in his early teens. McKeehan was envious of one of his close friends' Nerf guns, and wondered if he could make one himself.

"I used a bike pump, and a peanut butter jar and some packaging from some glow sticks — just trash I found around the house — and I built myself a Nerf gun that was even more powerful than his," he recalls.

Encouraged by the success of his makeshift firearm, McKeehan went on creating and inventing, and eventually decided to turn it into a YouTube channel.

One of the early YouTube videos on the Constructive Chaos channel featured McKeehan and his friends creating and testing a double decker couch in their college apartment. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten via YouTube, taken and used with permission.

When McKeehan came to BYUI after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he started as a mechanical engineering major because it was the closest thing he could think of to an inventing major.

He eventually switched to study marketing after taking a particularly unenjoyable calculus class.

"Which is funny, because now here I am making videos a lot of times about math," recounts McKeehan. "That's the main core of my videos because I actually find it so interesting. I just didn't like the class."

Studying marketing also helped solidify his passion for planning and editing videos and maintaining a public channel, something McKeehan refers to as "the game of YouTube." He eventually settled on business management as his major, and plans to go into social media marketing upon graduation.

Examples of McKeehan's brainstorm and final design sketches. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten

There's a voice behind the camera of many Constructive Chaos videos that long-time watchers will recognize. It belongs to his wife, Alyssa McKeehan, a BYUI senior studying education. She and McKeehan met and married while both studying at the university.

They would both refer to McKeehan's creative process as one of repeated trial and error.

"Sometimes it will be 11:30 at night, and he will be like, 'Alyssa, I have the best idea!', and then he'll just go with it," Alyssa McKeehan said.

McKeehan will then spend considerable time brainstorming, designing and testing his ideas until he gets to the final product. And then, often, the final product does not work exactly as planned.

"A lot of projects go this way, where I think it should work, and then it doesn't, over and over and over and over again," said McKeehan. "Until eventually, I figure it out, and it's so satisfying when it finally works."

One example is the first time Alyssa McKeehan helped McKeehan record a mini golf video, and he challenged her to a round of golf. McKeehan had worked to "geometrically optimize" the course to the point that if he started the ball at a specific point, he got a hole-in-one every time. Alyssa McKeehan wasn't let in on the secret.

"So, we go to record, and he's like Hey, Alyssa, you go first. So, I went, and I scored ... and he didn't," Alyssa McKeehan said with a chuckle. She had broken the game completely by accident. ... The reason you know his videos are never made up or fake is that he could have easily cut that part from the final video, and he left it in."

Alyssa and Jacob McKeehan pose together on their pickup-truck-turned-workshop. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten

McKeehan's projects are often pulled together in the bed of his old pickup truck, which he's lovingly named Russell. Russell is a recurring character in many of McKeehan's videos.

"He's my backyard and my garage, since I currently live in an apartment," McKeehan said.

Working from the back of his pickup means that, when Rexburg's snowy months arrive, McKeehan's projects necessarily slow down.

"I have to take my wood out of the back of my truck, which is where I store it and my other tools and stuff, bring it into my apartment, let the snow and ice melt off of it in the bathtub, and then take it back out to use it to build," said McKeehan.

Though it's frustrating, McKeehan understands this to be just part of the reality of being a young, college-aged creator.

Right now, though, he does earn money from YouTube and social media; he funnels it all back into his projects. McKeehan hopes that he'll be able to become a full-time creator in the future.

McKeehan lays next to a marshmallow mosaic of Jesus Christ to showcase its size. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten, taken and used with permission.

McKeehan strives to make content that displays the values he holds as a believer in Jesus Christ.

Sometimes, his faith is on display in obvious ways, like the time he used 7,594 marshmallows to make a 6-foot-wide mosaic of a picture of Jesus Christ.

Throughout the rest of his videos, McKeehan's values act as an undercurrent. The slogan of his channel is "Creative builds. Wholesome content." McKeehan creates every one of his videos to be just that: wholesome and completely family-friendly.

"Ultimately, I want to just try to inspire people to do more with their lives," said McKeehan. "I just want to fill the world with as much wholesome content as I possibly can, because we have the amazing blessing of technology that's able to reach millions and millions of people."