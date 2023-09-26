On Nov. 7, Rexburg voters will vote for three of the six candidates for city council. Scroll has reached out to each and has compiled a list of short biographies. The following bios were written by the respective candidates and edited by Scroll.

Many of the candidates will be at a candidate forum hosted by the City of Rexburg on Oct. 12.

Brian H. Thackeray

Having been a student, and now raising my family here, I believe that Rexburg can be a place where students and families can prosper side by side. Rexburg is not just a college town, it’s a community where diverse groups intermingle and each contributes uniquely to our town’s character. Striking a balance between the needs of students and families is crucial.

My goal while serving on the city council is to ensure that both groups can flourish. I will also focus on creating an environment that encourages small business to grow.

Being a small business owner, I am committed to fostering an environment where local entrepreneurs can thrive. By providing support and championing innovation, I envision Rexburg as a hub for Southeastern Idaho. I ask for your support in this election as together we can make Rexburg an even better place to live, work and learn.

Bryanna Johnson (incumbent)



Bryanna Johnson was born and raised in Utah. She went to BYU-Idaho for two years before attending BYU in Provo where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. She met her husband, Jon Paul, in Provo, Utah, and they have been married for 17 years. They have three sons ages 15, 11 and 7. They have lived in Rexburg since 2010, and Jon Paul teaches physics at BYU-I.

Bryanna has taught preschool and piano lessons, but her favorite job is being a mom. She has devoted much of her time to her children for the past 15 years. She loves serving in the community and having opportunities to make a difference. Before being elected to the city council, she served on the city’s parks committee and has been involved in planning the city’s 4th of July festivities.

She loves to be outside as much as possible. You can often find her and her family hiking and snowshoeing in the Tetons, camping, biking or golfing.

She has served on the city council since 2019. Read more about her here.

David Reeser

Community engagement: I believe in a transparent government, and will work hard to make sure our citizens are heard by their elected representatives.

Education: With Jordan Busby, the vice principal at Madison High School, choosing not to run for reelection, I believe we could lose a strong connection between the City of Rexburg and the Madison School District. As a teacher at Madison High School, I can continue that connection and easily bring concerns the school district may have to the city. I can bring information from the city council to the school district quickly and effectively.

Economic development: I feel strongly about balancing growth and the needs of Rexburg residents. Rexburg has grown significantly in recent years and I hope to protect current property owners while fostering new developments and economic initiatives.

Read more about him here.

Eric W. Erickson

Rexburg has provided so many blessings to me and to my family that I feel a desire and duty to give back in some way. Serving the citizens of Rexburg as a member of the city council can help me do that.

As a long-time resident and retired local business owner, I feel I have the knowledge and the background to contribute in a meaningful way to the growth that is certain in the future of Rexburg. There will be many complex decisions to be made in the coming months and years. I hope to be able to participate in those decisions for the betterment of all the citizens of our wonderful community.

Nathan E. Martin

Nathan E. Martin did not respond to our request for comment before publishing.

Christian “Rob” Woodall

I’m a small business owner with a young family. My wife is a recently naturalized U.S. Citizen and I’ve lived in Eastern Idaho since I was a teenager. We have two young boys who keep us on our toes. In many ways, we’re a stereotypical Rexburg family.

In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, off-roading and traveling. My real passion is entrepreneurship and building things from scratch. I love the process of building a brand and creating new jobs.

Unlike many other candidates running for city council and who currently sit on the city council, I haven’t spent my whole career in government or education. I’m one of the only candidates running who has ever created new jobs in Rexburg.

Read more about him here.