Meeting Badger and Mr. Toad

On Feb. 19, the first show of The Wind in the Willows opens in the Snow Drama Theatre. It is the first of two productions being put on by the Theater Department this semester.

The Wind in the Willows was first published as a novel by Kenneth Grahame in 1908.

“The Wind in the Willows is regarded as a classic juvenile novel and one of the best-known works of children’s literature,” according to Encylopedia.com. “Originating from a series of bedtime stories Grahame told his son, Alastair, the book chronicles the adventures of a group of plucky anthropomorphic animals, led by the impulsive and childish Mr. Toad.”

Scott Villanueva, a senior majoring in theatre studies, plays Mr. Toad.

He describes Mr. Toad as, “an immature, self-righteous toad. He causes a lot of trouble because he lives a fast-paced life, while the other characters like to live a slow-paced life by the river.”

Villanueva said the character is fun to play because he is the most important person in the world, but also wants to have friends. This causes him to have to balance his personality with his social life.

Ned Wilcock, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, plays Badger. Wilcock’s character likes to keep to himself, but when his friends are in need he will step up to help them. His character doesn’t show up a lot, but when he does, he plays a significant role.

Wilcock said that acting is one of the art forms that keep him most connected to humanity. He loves being able to experience life through the characters’ eyes for a while.

Trevor Hill, theatre and dance faculty member and their director, had them prepare by taking on the physicality of their animals. Wilcock watched videos of badgers to get their movements and vocals right. He has created a gruff and deep voice for the part that is also warm.

Villanueva said that the central theme of the show is “being surrounded by people who care about you makes life better. I’ve also learned that you can have a deep universal message in a simple children’s show.”

Wilcock adds that the show is about “sitting in life and being present and living in the moment and enjoying it. There’s a lot of power in taking advantage of the moment while they’re there.”

