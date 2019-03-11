Members react to the Rome Temple dedication

Sharing is caring!











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has its first temple in Italy.

On Sunday, March 10, the Rome, Italy temple was dedicated, with the First Presidency of the Church and all 12 apostles in attendance.

The Church released this video with initial reactions to the dedication and cornerstone ceremony:

During the ceremony, President Russell M. Nelson placed mortar in the cracks around the cornerstone, according to Mormon Newsroom.

Children were also invited to place the mortar.

“I’m happy because I put the mortar in the stone,” said 7-year-old Elena Malara of Monterotondo, Italy, to Mormon Newsroom.

Her father, Federico Malara, said, “We had the beautiful occasion to come to the dedication of the Rome Italy Temple. For us this is a great joy as a family.”

Members of the church also expressed their reactions on social media:

I'm so excited about the #lds #churchofjesuschrist #rometemple such an awesome building in a truly historic city https://t.co/pl2T0EaMX6 — Chris Klingler (@chrismklingler) March 10, 2019

This has truly been an historic weekend, filled with firsts!

President Nelson Dedicates Rome Italy Temple, the First Temple in a New Testament Land ( + Cornerstone Video) https://t.co/NS2Nqp5PAp — Patricia Carr (@mormonangel) March 11, 2019