Memento mori: Remember, you are mortal

Thousands of students dressed in their Sunday best lined up outside the BYU-Idaho Center, over an hour early, waiting to hear from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf.

“You know that moment when they finally walk in and everyone stands up?” asked Alexis Hoffman, a junior studying public health. “I was really looking forward to that moment because the Spirit is always so strong. I loved seeing them enter and feeling how much love they have for us.”

The Uchtdorfs spoke to the BYU-Idaho students on March 1 at 5 p.m.

With a big smile, Sister Uchtdorf shared her personal conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ and how it made all the difference for her family after losing her father.

“How much I hoped that something would happen to turn our life into a happier path,” she said. “One day, a miracle happened, and all things changed to the positive, almost overnight … All this came about because two young people wanted to serve a mission, serve God and His children.”

Sister Uchtdorf spoke on making sacrifices out of love for God — something missionaries do in leaving modern conveniences to serve the Lord.

“How grateful I am for missionaries serving today all around the world, bringing the same wonderful blessings to all who desire to hear the message of a living Christ and that families may be forever,” she said.

As Sister Uchtdorf concluded her remarks, Elder Uchtdorf began speaking. Throughout his speech, he focused on three main topics.

“Will you remember the following?” he asked. “First, time is short. Second, don’t get discouraged. Third, understand that when you choose to become the person you want to be, you take the constraints that come along with that choice. They are not burdens. Accept them willingly and happily for they are the path that leads to the destination you desire and the person you wish to become.”

Elder Uchtdorf provided insight into each of those three topics. Here is some of what he had to say:

1. Time is short

To illustrate this point, Elder Uchtdorf spoke of the Roman triumph, a great celebration in ancient Rome. Generals would return from successful ventures in the battlefield and participate in a parade through the streets to honor those who had fought.

“The highlight of the parade was the return of the conquering hero who entered the city riding in a gold and ivory-decorated chariot,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “A servant stood behind the general. It was his job to hold a golden crown above the great warrior’s head and, throughout the day, whisper in his ears the words, ‘Memento Mori’.”

Elder Uchtdorf shared that Memento Mori translates to “Remember, you are mortal.” He then addressed how this relates to the lives of students.

“It reminds us of something we all know,” he said. “We live on borrowed time and, no matter our health, status, wealth, or fame in this life, we are merely pilgrims on an eternal road.”

Elder Uchtdorf acknowledged that death is not the opposite of life, rather that it is the opposite of birth and the beginning of something else.

“Instead of being at opposite ends of a line, our lives are like an eternal circle where birth leads to death which ushers us into a new sphere of existence,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

With so little time here, he expressed a need to take each day to choose to become who God wants us to become.





2. Don’t get discouraged

“You can do this,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Believe in God. Believe in yourself. Choose to follow the Savior. Embark on, or continue with renewed faith, the grand adventure of discipleship. Don’t allow discouragement to deter you from your path.”

One truth Elder Uchtdorf touched on is the freedom each person has to choose. He expressed joy in many ‘choice spirits’ choosing God’s way and offered encouragement to those who choose to follow God.

“Because of that choice, God’s mighty hand will be over you,” he promised. “He will guide your steps. And one day, you will with certainty know the true worth of your decision to walk in faith and believe in that God that gave you life.”

3. Understand that when you choose to become the person you want to be, you take the constraints that come along with that choice

Apostles and prophets throughout time testified of the joy that comes from keeping the commandments. Elder Uchtdorf offered that same testimony.

“When the world speaks of freedom today, it is often in the context of freedom from rules,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “True freedom is not measured so much by what is prohibited, it is measured by our choices that lead us to who we can and will become.”

In striving to achieve his goal of becoming a pilot, Elder Uchtdorf also had to accept a list of constraints. He had to learn English, go to school and sacrifice entertainment for time spent working and learning the trade. All of which he freely chose.

“The same applies to you,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “You also have the priceless blessing to choose who you wish to become. Just know that every choice brings with it its own set of constraints, restrictions and consequences.”

According to Elder Uchtdorf, the greatest goal of all is to enter God’s kingdom, as a son or daughter, in triumph.

“When the goal is great, the sacrifice pales in significance,” he said.

To hear Elder and Sister Uchtdorf’s full addresses, visit the devotional website.

“My heart overflows with gratitude because of you,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “You are the hope of Israel. The future of this Church and the Kingdom of Almighty God. I embrace you warmly as brothers, sisters and beloved friends.”