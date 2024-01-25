At the upcoming date night on Jan. 31, students can get to know BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Jennifer Meredith.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the I-Center with a warm welcome given by President and Sister Meredith. Date night will be an opportunity for the audience to hear personal stories and dating insights.

Afterward, all couples are invited to participate in planned activities. The kickoff will be an ice cream social, featuring all of the Meredith’s favorite ice cream flavors. Escape rooms, bowling, karaoke, country dancing and around 50 pickle ball courts are a few of the activities that will be available to the couples.

The Merediths assured students that they will be ready to compete with them in pickleball. All events will be held in the I-Center and Hart Building.

The event itself is free; the only things required are casual clothing and a date, whether it is a first date or as an engaged or married couple.

“We need to encourage a culture of dating… Most of our activities that we have here are for anyone, but we wanted this to be special and different. And that might mean that some people have to ask people out that they don’t know,” said President Meredith.

To find a date, Sister Meredith suggests going up to someone, picking up the phone or just asking friends or roommates to be set up on a blind date. She reminded everyone that rejection happens and that going on one date doesn’t mean that you are in an exclusive relationship.

When asked what he is most excited about for the upcoming date night, President Meredith shared his excitement to be with students.

“Any time that we get to spend with students is just a joyful time for us, especially if we’re beating them in pickleball,” said President Meredith.

Students are also excited to participate in the activities alongside the Merediths.

“I’m excited to beat President Meredith in pickleball,” said Makayla, a BYU-I student.

President and Sister Meredith announced the event at the first devotional of the semester that date night will not only be held at BYU-Idaho, but at all CES schools.

Abby, a student at BYU, said she is most excited to meet new people in a more casual and laid-back setting.

“And hopefully find my husband,” said Abby.

President and Sister Meredith hope to help students get more comfortable with dating. He shared that BYU-I wants to educate the whole person; which includes spiritual, intellectual, physical and social development. Getting into the habit of dating will bless people’s lives going forward.

President and Sister Meredith encourage all students to find a date and join them.

“Even when you get married, that’s going to be an important part of your marriage going forward, so we just want to help people establish it,” said President Meredith.

For more information, visit the BYU-I website here.