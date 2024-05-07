After the big success of last semester‘s date night, President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife Jennifer Meredith announced another Date Night on Friday.

The event is free. The only requirement for entrance is a date. All students — married, engaged, dating or on their first date — are welcome.

Doors of the BYU-Idaho Center will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. The Merediths will be accompanied by Elder Clark G. Gilbert and his wife Christine Gilbert. During the dating session, the Merediths will interview the Gilberts about marriage and dating advice that they have for the students.

Elder Gilbert and his wife are no strangers to BYU-I. The Gilberts have served in many callings and were the presidents of BYU-I prior to President Henry J. Eyring. Currently, Elder Gilbert serves as the Commissioner of Church Education.

Learning from last semester’s Date Night, the Merediths are providing more ice cream and activities in hopes of shortening wait times and lines.

“Outside there will be, I think, activities out on the football field scattered throughout campus, and there’ll certainly be activities inside as well,” President Meredith said.

Activities include Lasertag, Pickleball, Mini Golf, Wheelchair Relay Race and Archery Tag. The biggest activity and highlight of the evening will be Country Swing Dancing with King and Queen of Country Dancing as the instructors.

Before Date Night begins, students can purchase a ticket for a buffet or grab a bite at the Crossroads. Buffet tickets must be purchased in advance and are available through Thursday for $12 for a single ticket or $20 for two.

President and Sister Meredith invite all students to find a date and participate in this special event. They encourage students to approach someone and ask them out, to be bold but respectful.

“Well, I think part of our hope is that after Date Night you’re gonna continue to go on dates (and) that people will feel more comfortable asking other people out. ” Sister Meredith said.

To make it easier for students to find a date, BYU-I organized Speed Dating Sessions every Tuesday starting at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Each session has limited seating so participating students should come a few minutes early to secure a seat.

“I just think they’re not going to want to miss all the fun activities. It will be different than the last Date Night, hopefully. Last Night was amazing, but we’re really anticipating that this is going to be even better. And they’re just not going to want to miss the fun,” Sister Meredith said.

The Merediths want to establish a healthy dating culture at BYU-I.

“We want BYU-I to have the best dating culture in the whole church,” President Meredith said.

The Merediths expect around 7,000 students to attend Date Night.