Mayor Jerry Merrill will serve a third term as Rexburg mayor, while Bryanna Johnson, Eric Erickson and David Reeser won positions on the Rexburg City Council.

Merrill got 1,323 votes out of 1,874 votes cast, while Mike Glasscock received 338 and Luke Evans got 213.





The city council race was much closer between Johnson, Erickson and Reeser, although the three winners had a sizeable margin over the rest of the competition. Each resident could vote for up to three candidates.

Erickson polled especially well in the northwest areas of town, where he previously served as a stake president for the Rexburg Center Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Reeser won the precinct that cast their ballots in the Madison High School gymnasium, the same school where he teaches social studies classes.

Johnson, an incumbent, polled well across the town, with an especially high turnout in the southwest precincts.

A few voters shared with Scroll their thoughts behind their votes. One resident who voted for Merrill said he felt a civic duty to vote and liked where the city was headed. Another resident who voted Reeser for city council said he hopes the city will continue to improve infrastructure in the coming term.

The new council members will start their term in January 2024.

View the full election results here.