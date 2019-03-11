Miami Saxophone Quartet brings sunshine to BYU-I

On Mar. 9, the John W. Hart auditorium lit up with the sounds of jazz as the Miami Saxophone Quartet was joined by BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance.

The members of the Miami Saxophone Quartet are Gary Keller, Gary Lindsay, Ed Calle and Mike Brignola. The group played multiple songs arranged or written by their own, such as their arrangement of Pat Metheny’s song “Sunlight,” while yellow lights lit up the dark auditorium.

“(The tenor saxophone) knows how to play,” said Timothy Hadson, a freshman studying psychology. “He has rhythm. He’s got style. He just knows how to put it all together.”

Audience members listened to a trio of the university’s own faculty in a rhythm section that accompanied Miami Saxophone Quartet.

“I love bari saxophones cause they have a good base of sound, but the tenor sax hit every single note that I wasn’t expecting a tenor sax to be able to hit,” said Ross Bundy, a freshman studying education. “The rhythm section of the faculty and the Alliance were amazing.”

