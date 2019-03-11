Miami Saxophone Quartet brings sunshine to BYU-I

by | Mar 11, 2019 | Campus | 0 comments

Miami Saxophone Quartet brings sunshine to BYU-I
Sharing is caring!

On Mar. 9, the John W. Hart auditorium lit up with the sounds of jazz as the Miami Saxophone Quartet was joined by BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance.

The members of the Miami Saxophone Quartet are Gary Keller, Gary Lindsay, Ed Calle and Mike Brignola. The group played multiple songs arranged or written by their own, such as their arrangement of Pat Metheny’s song “Sunlight,” while yellow lights lit up the dark auditorium.

“(The tenor saxophone) knows how to play,” said Timothy Hadson, a freshman studying psychology. “He has rhythm. He’s got style. He just knows how to put it all together.”

Audience members listened to a trio of the university’s own faculty in a rhythm section that accompanied Miami Saxophone Quartet.

“I love bari saxophones cause they have a good base of sound, but the tenor sax hit every single note that I wasn’t expecting a tenor sax to be able to hit,” said Ross Bundy, a freshman studying education. “The rhythm section of the faculty and the Alliance were amazing.”

For more events like this one, check out the Center Stage website here. You can also find more from the Miami Saxophone Quartet on Spotify.

 

2402f9b6-8117-46a0-ba4a-5f5eecbb1a47
c29dd21b-2eb7-4913-bd8f-d20c979f5051
85d78c80-6ca1-4f50-9552-e7d8fb55d300
a8861d95-574d-4df4-85bd-4ef97ffd229b
6a2f3b6c-3672-4dd8-9235-5c540a2abf63
jazz-festival_3 copy.jpg
6cd3450e-920f-4731-bc1c-1a745d38f97b
c7eb658b-7dc0-4060-b476-3d3e0cb2b51f
c63a9f95-2c13-4a69-9a35-fd6b41033a92
6c1aa2c3-06dc-45a3-8c4c-80419667d5e1
9ffec48a-f09f-4ad2-8683-e1f291d4d282

Sharing is caring!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *