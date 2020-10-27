Michael Lewis to share his thoughts about spiritual preparation

Michael Lewis will speak on spiritual preparation at devotional on Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. He is currently the photography coordinator for BYU-Idaho.

According to the BYU-I website, Lewis grew up in Bremerton, Washington, and served a full-time mission in Munich, Germany. Upon returning home, he graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and has worked for BYU-I for 33 years.

Lewis posted on the Canvas discussion board for his upcoming devotional how “grateful (he is) for this opportunity” to speak at BYU-I. He also posed the question:

“How have you felt God’s love for you, and how do you know that He knows you?”

The discussion board can be found on the devotional page.

“Through recent trials I have gone through I have learned that when my prayers are most sincere and I seek His will,” Lewis posted on Canvas. “I feel closest to my Heavenly Father and feel His love.”

The discussion board is now open for students to post their responses to Lewis’ question. There, students are able to discuss Lewis’s above statement as a means of getting ready for the upcoming devotional.

The devotional can be accessed on the the I-Belong website.