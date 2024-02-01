Michael T. Nelson, the second counselor of the Young Men General Presidency, gave the Tuesday Devotional in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Devotional was conducted by President Alvin F. Meredith III along with an announcement and reminder to attend Date Night on Wednesday.

“This will be the biggest group date you have ever been on and we want everyone to have a chance to join,” President Meredith said.

The opening song was “Hark All Ye Nations,” followed by an opening prayer and this week’s scripture; Ether 12:4. A special musical number was then performed by Bellavocha, “Praise to the Lord Almighty.”

Elder Nelson reviewed multiple points of how students on campus can become better disciples of Jesus Christ through learning; one being music.

“How can we just learn something that would carry us forward into the doing and less of the speaking?” Elder Nelson said. “To my mind came the thought, pure truth accompanied by uplifting and inspired music.”

Elder Nelson went on to teach about how Heavenly Father teaches us through music and song, giving General Conference as an example.

“Heavenly Father knows the choices we will make and who we will become, but he doesn’t determine or dictate them for us,” Elder Nelson said.

He continued to speak on teaching and learning in the spirit world. This helps what we are being taught on earth to have “a familiar ring.”

The rest of Elder Nelson’s address can be found here.

