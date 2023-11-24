The Microsoft Excel World Championship, a unique esports event where competitors tackle complex challenges using the popular spreadsheet software, is set to return to ESPN on Dec 7-9.

The event, which gained significant attention after its broadcast last year, will feature as part of ESPN’s annual “The Ocho” showcase.

The event will be hosted at the MGM Grand Hotel and HyperX Arena. Tickets are available on the Financial Modeling World Cup website.

Competitive Excel, which turned heads with its debut on ESPN last year, is more than just a showcase of spreadsheet skills. It involves participants solving intricate puzzles within a strict time limit, highlighting Excel’s potential as a powerful tool for problem-solving and logic.

This year’s event will introduce a new elimination format, where the player with the fewest points every five minutes will be eliminated until only one remains.

The championship will see some of the best in the field, and participants will demonstrate their mastery that could range from calculating outcomes of slot machines to modeling video game characters’ movements in Excel-based levels.

The event is part of the larger world of competitive Excel, overseen by the FMWC. Apart from the championship, the FMWC conducts educational programs and competitions for students, focusing on financial modeling and Excel proficiency.

Last year’s Excel World Championship attracted over 800,000 viewers on YouTube, indicating a growing interest in this unconventional esport. With its return to ESPN, the championship aims to reach a broader audience, proving that skills in a software tool like Excel can be both entertaining and competitive.

The FMWC’s vision extends beyond just an annual spot on ESPN’s lineup of unconventional sports. They aim to establish Excel esports as a popular and exciting event on par with traditional gaming competitions. This year’s event is a step toward that goal, with the grand finale scheduled for December in Las Vegas.

As the Microsoft Excel World Championship gears up for another year on ESPN, it continues to redefine the boundaries of esports, showcasing the unexpected excitement that can be found in the world of spreadsheets.