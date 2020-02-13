Mics on, radios off: Live performances at Acoustic Cafe

Battery powered candles are centered on the black tables. The stage lights transition from green, to blue, to purple. A guitar string is plucked, and the crowd falls silent. On stage stands a student, ready to perform for the crowd to hear their passion and for they themselves to feel it.

Student Support hosted the Acoustic Cafe on Feb. 8 in the Crossroads for students and the general public to enjoy themselves at a night of live music, fro-yo and prizes.

“Listening to the different styles, how they play, what they sing, it’s inspiring for me just to see other people share their talent and think of how I can be like them,” said Eli Orr, a freshman studying virtual design and construction.

Since the auditions, these performers have been practicing for the purpose of being comfortable enough to share their talents with others.

“You try and practice to get to the level where your performance is good enough that you’re satisfied with it,” said Harrison Thomas, a freshman engineering student who performed with Iain Ladner, a freshman communication student.

Despite the practicing and past performances, it is easy for these students to get nervous.

“As soon as you go up, that’s when everything flushes out of your mind,” Ladner said. “But you just gotta power through it, and be like ‘I remember it, I’ve practiced.'”

Overall, the experiences of performing are some of these student’s main reasons for auditioning in the first place.

“Once you start singing, it’s like nothing matters anymore,” said Jaren Heidenreich, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “All the cares go away, and it’s like one of those things where God gives people talents so we can use those talents to spread joy, and it just makes you the happiest person alive.”