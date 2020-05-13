On May 12 Elder Peter M. Johnson, a member of the Seventy, and his wife, Stephanie L. Johnson, spoke at devotional.

In her address, Sister Johnson recounted a story of when her family went on hikes in southern Utah. There were times she didn’t know if they were going in the right direction, but when she looked down and saw the footprints of hikers that went before.

She connected this to Jesus Christ, who she said, has gone before us to lead the way.

Sister Johnson related this to the lives of students, who may not always know whether or not they are in the right major or job. They can find the direction they need from Christ through reading the scriptures and living the gospel.

Elder Johnson gave his address on “ministering to the one” by sharing several stories from the scriptures. Such as the shepherd finding the lost sheep, the woman finding the lost coin and the father waiting for the prodigal son.

He said there will be times when we need to go out after the one lost sheep or employ all our resources to find the one lost coin. There may be times when these methods will not work, like with the prodigal son.

In times like these, all we can do is wait and love them upon their return, Elder Johnson explained.

He taught how to minister to the son that stayed home in the prodigal story. Even the son that stayed with his father needed ministering to, Elder Johnson explained. These members are often the ones that feel alone, the ones with depression or the ones that actively participate in Church, but are not active in the gospel. He taught to minister to these individuals, and love them.

Elder Johnson closed with a promise and testimony, “As we love God with all our heart, prayerfully study the scriptures and share the message of the Restoration, we will hear His voice and come to know Him as our Savior and Redeemer; we will receive the promised blessing pronounced by a prophet of God … (who) promised we will be blessed with additional power to deal with temptations, struggles and weakness. We’ll have miracles in our marriages, family relationships and in our daily work; and our capacity to feel joy will increase, even if turbulence increases in our lives.”