On Tuesday night, Rexburg residents and others in and around Bingham County received an Amber Alert for a missing person.

The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse document said, “Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for FRANCINE CORINE BAIRD, who was last seen on 3/1/2021 AT 11:00PM and is believed to be in imminent danger.”

Baird is a 14-year-old female who was last contacted earlier today.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact 208-785-1234 or 911.